GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

