HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Open Text by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 180.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

