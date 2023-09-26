HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 67,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 12.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.98%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

