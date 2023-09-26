HB Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

WBA stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

