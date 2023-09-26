HB Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

