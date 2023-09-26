HB Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

