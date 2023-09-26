HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $5,902,196. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

