HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

