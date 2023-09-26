HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 41.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

