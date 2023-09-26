HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

