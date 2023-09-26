HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

