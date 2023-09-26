HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -390.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

