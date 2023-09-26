HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,843 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

