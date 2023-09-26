HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

