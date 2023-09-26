HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $411,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

