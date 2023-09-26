HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

CCEP opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.