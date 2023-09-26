Holdings Lp Byte Acquires 70,555 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Stock

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings Lp Byte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Holdings Lp Byte acquired 500,000 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,285,000.00.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.