Holdings Lp Byte Acquires 70,555 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Stock

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, August 21st, Holdings Lp Byte acquired 500,000 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,285,000.00.
Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.35.
BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
