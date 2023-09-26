Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

