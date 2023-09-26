Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

IMVT opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

