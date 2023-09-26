Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 317 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $23,933.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 3,683 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $280,423.62.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00.

IMKTA opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

