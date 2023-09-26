Innova Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

