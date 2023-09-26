Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 274.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $19,111,038. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

