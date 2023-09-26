J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

