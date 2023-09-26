Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 20,111 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

