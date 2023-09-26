Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 20,111 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
STWD stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
