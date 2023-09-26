John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $359,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,329,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,298.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $403,500.00.

On Monday, August 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00.

On Monday, August 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $515,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00.

On Friday, July 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $501,500.00.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

