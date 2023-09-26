Larry L. Trittschuh Sells 6,419 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 491.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

