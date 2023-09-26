Larry L. Trittschuh Sells 6,419 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 491.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.