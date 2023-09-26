Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

