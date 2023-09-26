Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,545 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after buying an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,850 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.