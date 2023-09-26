Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,161 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,627 shares of company stock worth $12,574,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.86, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

