Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $522,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 99.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 220,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,039,000 after buying an additional 616,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AZEK by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 93,563 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

AZEK stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,080. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

