Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

