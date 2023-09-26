Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.