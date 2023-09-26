Macroview Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

