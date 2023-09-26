Mark Mizicko Purchases 225,000 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mizicko purchased 225,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,321,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Torrid Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CURV opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $289.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

