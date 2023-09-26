Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

