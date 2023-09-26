Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

INSP opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $164,212.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,645 shares of company stock worth $822,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.