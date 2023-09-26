Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SEA were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

