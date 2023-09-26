Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

