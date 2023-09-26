Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $685,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $211.18 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.85 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

