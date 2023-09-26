Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

