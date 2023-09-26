Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $45.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $904,000. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average of $316.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

