Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 733 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

