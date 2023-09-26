Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

