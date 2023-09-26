Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

