Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

