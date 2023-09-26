Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 13,499 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40.

Shares of MNMD opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.17. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

