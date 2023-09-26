Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

