Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.