NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

