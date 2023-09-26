NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Grey Street Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 12.6% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.88 and a 200-day moving average of $374.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

